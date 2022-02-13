Hillrunner airlifted to safety after emergency services called to Fife beauty spot

West Lomond Hill

The emergency happened around midday when police and mountain rescue volunteers were called to the scene.

The alarm was raised by fellow hill walkers.

The emergency response included Ochils Mountain Rescue team and police.

The Scottish Coastguard helicopter was also despatched from Prestwick to assist.

The injured runner was treated at the scene before being carried to the helicopter.

A spokesperson for the rescue team said: “The team was called out by Police Scotland late on Sunday morning to assist an injured hill runner in the West Lomond area.

Local team members including a team doctor were quickly on scene and provided medical assessment and warming while other team members deployed to the hill with our rescue stretcher.

“Rescue 199 from Prestwick lowered their winch paramedic with additional equipment and the casualty was then packaged in our rescue stretcher and carried down the hill to a point where R199 could land.

“The casualty was then flown to hospital.”