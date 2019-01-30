Historic Fife charity to be closed down after 189 years

A charity set up for widows of fishermen is to be wound down in a Fife town.

Elie Sea Box Society was set up on July 26, 1830, to provide an income for the families of men who lost their lives at sea while working in the fishing industry.

But, there is just one widow left to claim the historic fund, and a request from Thornton’s Solicitors asked that a councillor take responsibility to help close up the charity.

There are no members of the society left to formally authorise the payments – they must be ship masters from the town and under the age of 35 when applying.

A fall back provision allows the society to be administered when there are no members. A local equivalent from 1830 would be a council member, and Bill Porteous was elected.

The society will be wound up with the remaining funds transferred.