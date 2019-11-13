Historic Fife windmill damaged by winds

The historic St Monans Windmill will be closed until further notice after its sails were damaged by strong winds last week.

An inspection has been carried out by Fife Council Property Services and the site will remain closed until it has had further structural checks and is made safe.

The restored windmill is a landmark remnant of the 18th century salt industry at the site.

Salt pans were housed in buildings on the beach below the windmill, which provided the power to pump sea water from reservoirs cut into the rocks offshore into the salt pans.