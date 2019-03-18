Historic map production comes to light after chance meeting

A map outlining how Markinch looked in 1893 has been published, alongside a short history of the town.

The discovery of the planned publication of the 1893 ordinance survey map came about but sheer luck.

Alan Crombie, talks programme organiser for Markinch Heritage Group, explained: “A month ago, I was in a café in Markinch, talking to an old friend about old Markinch, when a gentleman approached us. He was Alan Godfrey who was in Markinch with a view to releasing the 1893 Ordnance Survey Map of the town and had being carrying out a reconnaissance prior to issuing the map and the 3000 word accompanying text. He was simply killing time before his train home.

“Given I am both the treasurer and the talks programme organiser for the group – this was a wonderful coincidence. We got in on the ground floor so to speak and he was kind enough to ask us to read over and correct if need, be the 3000 word text.

“This we were happy to do and I was able to secure an initial supply of the maps to sell to our members and indeed anyone else who might like one. We have an advert on our Facebook page and honestly they are going like hot cakes.”

The maps can be purchased from Mary McArthur’s Gents Hairdresser on Croft Road, Markinch, or through any committee member. The cost of the map is only £3 and a similar of Leslie is planned to be published over the next few months.

Alan added: “The map is very detailed and may appeal to those who are interested in the towns history.”

The chance meeting also led Alan to learn at a similar project, featuring a map and brief history of Leslie is also in the works. The meeting enabled Alan to put Alan Godfrey, the producer, in touch with someone who could write the 3000 word accompaniment for Leslie.