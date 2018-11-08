Hitchhike raises funds for Fife cancer charity

A Glenrothes student has completed a sponsored hitchhike from Edinburgh to Paris, raising hundreds of pounds for a local childhood cancer charity.

Jasmine Doyle (18), an art history student at the University of Edinburgh, helped raise £500 for LoveOliver, a charity she has been involved with since 2016.

Lifelong friend Jade Dowie was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in 2016 when the pair were still pupils at Glenrothes High School.

Jasmine, along with other friends, organised two concerts in aid of the charity and the Teenage Cancer Trust, and also had her head shaved.

Jade went into remission last year, but Jasmine has continued her work with the charity. Last year, she became an ambassador for LoveOliver, with this sponsored hitchhike being the latest fundraiser.

Jasmine set off from Edinburgh on Friday morning, tasked with reaching Paris in under 48 hours without spending any money on transport.

Speaking to the Gazette on Friday morning, at the beginning of the trek, Jasmine explained her relationship with the charity.

“I was aware of the charity because Marie, Oliver’s grand-mother, was my P1 teacher,” she explained.

“So I was aware of the charity, but it wasn’t until Jade was diagnosed that I started volunteering. This was a way of helping.

“Jade is basically my sister. I’ve never not known her. We’ve grown up together – went to the same primary and high schools.”

As well as raising money for LoveOliver with the trek, Jasmine has also designed the charity’s annual Christmas cards.

She painted four watercolours, which are now available for people to purchase.

LoveOliver, through its partnership with the Kingdom Shopping Centre, is holding its bi-annual clothes and book sale there on November 24, 11am-3pm. People will be able to buy the cards here.