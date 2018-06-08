Holyrood reception marks start of Glenrothes’ 70th birthday celebrations

The events to mark Glenrothes’ 70th birthday began this week, with a reception at the Scottish Parliament.

More than 100 people who have been involved with the town – members of local organisations, politicians past and present, former Glenrothes Development Corporation members, and more – gathered at Holyrood to celebrate the special occasion.

MSP Jenny Gilruth and primary school children cut the birthday cake. Pic: George Mcluskie.

Guests shared stories of the town, while musicians from local high schools provided music and a presentation displayed historic pictures of the town. Attendees could also see how Glenrothes had developed over the decades thanks to a presentation organised by Fife Council’s archive team.

Among the speakers during the two-hour event, which was hosted by the town’s MSP, Jenny Gilruth, and Glenrothes and Area Heritage Centre, were First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and the Lord-Lieutenant for Fife, Robert Balfour.

In her speech, Ms Sturgeon praised Glenrothes as a “good place to live and work – and one which has opportunities to develop and flourish further in the future.”

She added: “I wish all of you, all the best, for this year’s birthday celebrations. And I look forward to many more years of success for the town of Glenrothes.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon delivered a speech at the event. Pic: George Mcluskie.

Linda Ballingall, chair of the heritage centre, said after the event: “It was a very moving evening, meeting again those townspeople, many of whom are still working voluntarily on behalf of Glenrothes.

“Unfortunately, there wasn’t enough room to accommodate all deserving of an invite, but hopefully we can make it up to them later in the year when we host future G&AHC events to mark the town’s 70th anniversary.”

Ahead of the event, Ms Ballingall had contacted the Queen, informing her of the anniversary. A reply to the letter was read out by Mr Balfour.

The letter stated that “Her Majesty was interested to learn of the history of the town and of the efforts of residents in establishing local organisations”.

Children from local high schools attended the reception and got a tour of the Scottish Parliament.

It concluded: “The Queen sends her best wishes to all concerned for a most successful and enjoyable event commemorating this milestone in the history of Glenrothes.”