Home Start marking its 21st birthday

Home Start Glenrothes is celebrating its 21st year, having helped families with young children to build better lives.

Discussing the role of the charity, which is currently looking for a treasurer, Home Start Glenrothes co-ordinator Lindsey Brown said: “We support between 60 and 70 families at any given time.

“The Home Start model is one that relies heavily on volunteers to do this work: we currently have the equivalent of three full time posts, and are supported by 23 volunteers. Many of our volunteers were parents that we initially supported.

“When I stop to think about just how many people we work with such a small team it never ceases to amaze me. But it works because we believe that the best work comes from tapping into the strength and skills of local people to support local families because they want to.”

The support offered is tailored to each family. They can offer one-to-one support to parents, as well as running family support and respite groups.

Lindsey explained: “These are a great opportunity for parents to come together and support each other by building up friendships and networks that help the confidence and self-esteem of the many who attend.”

The charity also provides parents with support with budgeting and cookery skills, and runs Bookbug session where parents read and sing with their children, and mindfulness classes. They also help with worries around the impact of welfare reform and universal credit.

Due to the small team in place at the charity, building partnerships with other organisations can be key. Lindsey said: “We rely heavily on the great partnerships we’ve developed over the years. Many of our parents have been helped through the ‘Step Up-Step In’ programme ran by Fife College. We also work closely with the local Community Learning and Development Team, who run adult education courses, classes in IT and a job club from the Auchmuty Learning Centre and we work very closely with local schools and nurseries, who have all been fantastic partners over the years.”

Summing up the work they do, she added: “Sometimes it can be hard, draining and even heart-breaking, but I love working here. I know that we truly try to help families to be the best they can be.”