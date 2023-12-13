A number of properties were evacuated and a road closed in Kirkcaldy yesterday after a van struck a house

The incident happened in the Overton Mains area of the town around 4.15pm. Police said a van struck a house in Spey Avenue forcing the closure of the road while emergency services and a utility company attended the scene. Fire crews also attended.

A police spokesperson added: “Spey Avenue was closed after a van struck a house on Overton Mains, Kirkcaldy. A number of properties were evacuated as a precaution. There were no reports of any injuries.”