Horse and carriage funeral procession on Fife road sparks appeal from police

Drivers have been urged to avoid the Standing Stane Road as a horse and carriage funeral cortege makes its way along the busy road this lunchtime.

The procession is due to begin after midday as it makes its way from Methil to Kirkcaldy Crematorium.

Police in Levenmouth took to social media to urge motorists to show respect, and expect delays.

It also urged them to find alternative routes if possible.

The funeral cortege is due on the road from 12.30 until 1.45pm

The undertakers have advised a wide number of local organisations, including schools, so they can keep people informed of possible delays.