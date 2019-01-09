Hour-long delay at Queensferry Crossing after M90 multi-vehicle accident.

Rush hour commuters from Fife are facing delays of up to an hour getting over the Queensferry Crossing after a major multi-vehicle crash on the M90..

It happened on the southbound carriage at Junction One, Scotstoun, and initially closed the road heading into Edinburgh and on to the M8.

Reports said one car was on its roof.

Emergency services raced to the scene along with bridge staff and have now started to clear the vehicles.

Tailbacks quickly grew as far as Ferrytoll before they were able to re-open one of the lanes.

Traffic Scotland is currently advising there are two lanes open, but tailbacks stretch back to Junction Three – and it may take up to an hour to get across the bridge.