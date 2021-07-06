House fire in Kirkcaldy closes major road

The road at the bottom of St Clair Street has been sealed off while emergency services attend the scene.

The fire is in the flats close to the former St Clair Tavern, across from the Ravens Craig multi-storey blocks.

Images from the scene show one of the windows black with smoke.

St Clair Street closed as fire crews attend the scene (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

The blaze started in one of the flats shortly before 8am and residents were evacuated while police set up a local diversion for traffic.

A spokesman for Scottish Fire & Rescue Service said: “We were alerted to a fire with a property at a block of six flats near to St Clair Street at 7.53am on Tuesday, July 6.

“Three appliances were sent, two from Kirkcaldy and one from Methil station and are continuing at the scene.

“The fire originated from within one of the properties within the block of six flats. There are no reported injuries from the incident.

“The fire was extinguished but crews remain at the scene as a precaution.”

Councillor Neil Crooks, convener of Kirkcaldy Area Committee, was walking in nearby Ravenscraig Park this morning when he saw the smoke coming from the flat.

He said: “Initially it looked like the smoke was coming from the high rise but it was the flats next to the St Clair Tavern.

"The upstairs rear window was out with signs of burning and smoke. There were three appliances in attendance with police managing traffic and there was also an ambulance response.

"An appliance blocked the roundabout as firefighters ran hoses into the building with at least two wearing breathing apparatus.”