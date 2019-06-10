Houses planned for field next to Glenrothes nightclub

Plans have been revealed for a new housing estate next to a nightclub in Glenrothes.

Ms Linda Duff, of Oliver and Robb Architects, has submitted a planning application to build 19 new homes next to Styx on Caskieberran Road.

It would comprise of a mix of four, three and two bedroom homes and three bed flats.

Ms Duff’s application stated: “The development will occupy an area of open space that is owned by Fife Council, is surplus to demand and is being promoted on the open market as a development opportunity.”

Part of the site lies on an area of land Fife Council have marked as protected green space on the Fife Plan.

Councillors still have to consider the application.

