Housing group unveils plans for affordable homes in Fife town

A small number of affordable homes are to be built in Levenmouth despite objections.

Kingdom Housing Association will create 14 homes in Bonnybank, Kennoway on land just south of Cameron Close.

It faced nine objections, including a petition and opposition from Kennoway Community Council.

Councillors at the Central area planning committee heard claims there was no lack of affordable housing in the area, and children walking to and from Kennoway Primary often use the patch of ground.

They were also told the development would negatively impact on school capacity and open spaces.

The site will provide around 50 per cent of the open space required by Fife Council policy. Kingdom Housing has agreed to enhance the area with items such as benches. Parks, development and countryside officers have been consulted and agreed the arrangement.

Housing officers also argued that there was a shortage of affordable housing in the area and the new development would help meet that. The site would mostly be made up of two bedroom homes and flats, as well as two four bedroom homes.

The education service noted there was now no longer a capacity issue in primary schools but said: “The development will contribute towards a capacity risk at Levenmouth Academy, and based on projected development in the area the existing school will reach capacity by 2023, and will continue to increase.”

Councillor David Alexander noted the nine objections, and added: “Never at any point have the folk living there been consulted – back to the first allocation. They now have 25 new houses they never knew was going to happen.

“There’s no way I’m going to go against it, but because it’s affordable housing, it kicks out all the rules. The proportion of homes you’re building in this tiny village is too high.”

Councillors were also told that the need for affordable housing takes in the whole Levenmouth area, not just the village.

It was agreed to grant permission for the new development.