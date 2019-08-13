Housing plans for former Kirkcaldy school unveiled

Plans for a new housing development in Kirkcaldy will be unveiled to the public next week.

Edinburgh based developer, Whiteburn Projects, is hosting two consultations in its bid to transform the site of the old Viewforth High School in Loughborough Road into 100 new homes.

Viewforth High School on fire

The first one takes place at the Strathearn Hotel, Kirkcaldy, on Thursday August 22,between 3.30pm and 7.30pm. A further event will be held on September 19.

The school has been empty since pupils moved to a new community campus on Windmill Road in 2016.

Part of the building was badly damaged by a devastating fire one year later.

Part of the roof in the east wing collapsed, resulting in internal water damage.

You may also be interested in:

Attempted murder probe after pedestrian hit by motorbike

Bones wash on to road after church wall collapses

Long jail sentence for crowbar attack on man

In its glory days, it was a major, important landmark. The baronial home was built around 1870 by the Earl of Rosslyn, and then bought by Henry Hutchison around 1902 before becoming part of Viewforth in 1929.

It was also used as a base for teaching children with learning difficulties, as well as an overspill for the secondary school until its move into a purpose built campus at Windmill Road.

Now it is on the brink of a new era as a residential estate.

The developer’s vision for the brownfield development includes the conversion of the original C-listed school building, and around 100 new homes offering a mix of three and four bedroom new homes, as well as two bedroom apartments.

Roger Bainbridge, director of design and delivery for Whiteburn Projects, said: “Later this year, we plan to make a detailed planning application for the land.

“As part of our local community engagement process, our public consultation event will allow us to update the local community on our plans. This is also an opportunity for us to take their views into consideration as we develop our proposals for the site.

“We are fully committed to a programme of engagement with local communities and key stakeholders throughout the lifetime of our developments, and it is important to us that we begin this process as early as possible in the overall project to allow us to understand and consider the views from as many interested parties as we can. The first of our two planned community consultation events allow us to get that process underway.”

Whiteburn Project’s programme of community engagement will also include discussions with Fife Council regarding a range of Section 75 community benefits, as well as the two public consultation events.

For more information about the proposed development project visit www.viewforth-whiteburn.co.uk.