How a public vote took MKM team to Westminster

MKM Building Supplies in Kirkcaldy has topped a public vote to become the Responsible Business Champion for the Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath area.

The accolade is part of a scheme organised by the All-Party Parliamentary Corporate Responsibility Group – and the branch has been invited to Westminster by Lesley Laird MP.

As a finalist, the builders’ merchant will now face off against those from around the UK to scoop the overall award. MKM Kirkcaldy has had a busy 12 months, having won the Excellence in Customer Service award at the Fife Business Awards, as well as receiving plaudits for their role in supporting the Poppy appeal in the Kirkcaldy area.

Ian Watson, branch director, said: “It’s thanks to the work, dedication and care of my team - for their customers, suppliers, the community - that we have been awarded this prestigious title.

“I’d like to thank Lesley Laird for nominating us - we’ll be immensely proud to represent the Kirkcaldy area as a Responsible Business Champion, and fingers crossed that we can scoop the national award!”

Ms Laird said: “Public feedback clearly showed how much MKM is valued by people here in Kirkcaldy, not just for the way the firm treats its customers – which is excellent – but also how much the firm does in the heart of the community.

“MKM’s rescue of last year’s Poppy Appeal was a shining testament to the team’s dedication to public causes.

“With just days to spare, staff rose to the formidable challenge of delivering 40,000 poppies around the area, and raised £14,000 for veterans in need. That’s over and above the company’s sponsorship of a large number of local groups, charities and projects.

“The business is a very worthy winner and I wish them the best of luck in competing for the national title.”