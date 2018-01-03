How community rallied to save Hogmanay festival from Storm Dylan

Kirkcaldy’s first Hogmanay event in 17 years has been hailed a great success – despite the attempts of Storm Dylan to scupper it.

The damage done by Storm Dylan, sparking a huge repair operation (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

A huge community effort helped save the Town Square bash after gales of up to 70mph battered the marquee it was to be held in on Sunday morning.

A section of the structure buckled as several of the one tonne water butts anchoring it toppled over.

A section of the material covering the tent was also torn, and tables and benches blown over and smashed.

A huge effort by members of Kirkcaldy YMCA, Kitty’s nightclub and teams from the Community Payback sector as well as other individuals rallied to ensure that the show went on.

The damage done to the marquee (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

They worked flat out until just an hour before the event, headlined by local band The Columbos, started.

Vehicles, including minibuses from Kitty’s and a horsebox were brought in to act as windbreaks while the repair work was carried out.

Liz Easton, manager of Kirkcaldy YMCA, said: ‘‘Because it was the first event in 17 years it had to be a success, so we had to pull out all the stops to ensure it happened.

‘‘Everyone was fantastic and really went above and beyond to make it happen and I am very grateful to them for their support.’’

