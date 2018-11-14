How Katie (10) moved Raith Rovers Hall of Fame audience to tears

Schoolgirl footballer Katie Pake, who lost most of her leg to cancer, moved a theatre audience to tears with her bravery and her remarkable story on Monday.

The 10-year old, from Coaltown of Balgonie, received a special award at Raith Rovers’ Hall of Fame show – and earned one of the longest, and warmest, ovations in the seven-year history of the event.

Katie chats to Hall of Fame host, Grant Stott (Pic: Michael Gillen)

A video of her cancer journey, narrated by her mum, Carol, was watched in absolute silence, before the entire theatre rose to applaud her as she made her way to the stage, helped by Raith players Iain Davidson and Kyle Benedictus.

She received her award from VIP guest speaker, football analyst and former Welsh international, Robbie Savage, and also spoke about her determination to be reunited on the pitch with her team-mates in a chat with host, Grant Stott.

Alistair Cameron, on behalf of the event team, said: “She is an amazing young girl, and the standing ovation she got was the longest we have seen since we inducted the late Ally Gourlay.

“The video we showed was so emotional - there wasn’t a dry eye in the house.

Katie makes her way on to the stage with Iain Davidson and Kyle Benedictus (Pic: Michael Gillen)

“We have made several special awards in recent years, but this was the most moving of all.”

Katie’s story touched everyone in the theatre.

She underwent a procedure known as rotationplasty and was fitted with a prosthetic limb in February.

Throughout the procedure she wanted to be kept informed, and wanted to show to people that cancer hadn’t;stopped her.

Katie was chosen to help launch Channel4’s Stand Up To Cancer campaign in Scotland which aims to raise money to fund vital research.

Her team-mates backed her all the way, donning bright orange kit – the colour of the campaign – to do their bit for fundraising.