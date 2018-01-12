How long will the oil rig stay at Burntisland?

With the latest oil rig arriving at Burntisland yesterday, some have wondered how long it will stay there.

The Rowan Gorilla VI was towed into place just off the Fife coast early yesterday morning.

Previous rigs have sat off Burntisland for the best part of a year or more, with some controversy over noise which went on late into the night.

That was certainly the case for the Paragon MSS1 platform which arrived last year

But after an “unprecedented number of complaints”, baffles were fitted around the generator, cutting down the amount of noise considerably.

However, a spokesman for Forth Ports said that the Rowan Gorilla VI would be leaving tomorrow evening.