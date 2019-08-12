How to get paid £30 per week for staying on at school

Fife pupils staying on at school could get paid £30 per week.

The financial support is available to anyone born between March 1, 2000 and February 29, 2004?

Household income must be less than £24,421 for families with a single dependent child – or £26,884 for more than one dependent child.

Pupils who meet the criteria can see the money paid into their bank accounts as the new term gets underway.

Councillor Fay Sinclair, education convener, said: “If you’re entitled to this help, please make sure you apply.

“Education Maintenance Allowance (EMA) is paid in addition to other support and benefits you may receive so you won’t lose out on any other money, such as child benefit, if your child gets an EMA. As well as this, it doesn’t affect any money your child(ren) may earn from a part-time job.

“Also, if eligible, make sure applications are in by September 30 so that we can backdate it to August 19.

“If you don’t, then the EMA will only be paid from the date the application is received – . And don’t forget, even if your child has applied for before, they need to re-apply each academic year.”

Closing date for applications is March 31 2020 and other deadlines for backdating also apply.

For more information visit HERE www.fifedirect.org.uk/ema