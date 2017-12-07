How to take part in Fife Flyers’ Christmas toy appeal

Fife Flyers are counting down to their annual Christmas toy appeal.

And they are urging fans to get involved to bring some festive cheer to as many kids and families across Fife as possible.

Fife Flyers toy appeal

The collection takes place on Saturday, December 16 immediately after the game against Belfast Belfast Giants.

Fans will be invited rinkside to pass over their toys to the players who stay to the ice to act as Santa’s little helpers, and fill the pick-up truck with countless items.

The appeal has been running for a number of years and has always had huge support from the fans.

If you can’t make the game, you can hand in a toy to Flyers office at the rink.

All donations should be NEW – and please don’t wrap them as the charity needs to see what they are in order to distribute them. Donations of gift wrapping are welcome!

The gifts are collected on behalf of the Family and Community Support Team (FACST) which works in conjunction with various charities throughout the Kingdom.

They will be distributed to families in need intime for Christmas.

Gifts are welcome from any age up to 16.