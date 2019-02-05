How to watch The Postings auction live online today

The Postings Shopping Centre in Kirkcaldy goes up for auction with a £1 pricetag today – and you can watch the bidding online.

The controversial sale will be streamed live from London.

Columbia Threadneedle, owner of the struggling centre, generated UK-wide headlines when it slapped a £1 price tag on the property in a bid to get it off its books three years after the loss of Tesco saw a devastating collapse in footfall.

You may also be interested in:

BBC One Show reports on Kirkcaldy shopping centre £1 auction

Shambles as East Fife game in Ireland cancelled minutes before kick-off

Mossmorran warns of ten days of flaring

The centre, opened at a cost of £4.2m in 1981 and hailed as “mecca” for shoppers, has only four units occupied, and the knockdown price has attracted around 30 interested parties, we can reveal.

The auction on Tuesday has 75 lots with the Postings listed at number 72.

It can be watched online HERE http://www.realbid.co.uk/realbidcom/galleryvid.asp to follow the coverage.