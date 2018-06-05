How you can Film The House and win a major competition

Kirkcaldy MP Lesley Laird is urging budding and independent filmmakers in Fife to grab the chance to gain wider exposure in a Westminster-run competition.

She is inviting scriptwriters and directors in her Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath constituency to submit entries to Film The House 2018, which showcases filmmaking talent across the UK.

Entrants can submit work in two categories – Best Script and Best Short-Film – and both categories are subdivided by age groups – under 16s, and 16 and over.

First round entries will be judged by Ms Laird, and constituency winners will then be considered by a national judging panel, culminating in an award ceremony in London next year.

She said: “This competition offers a fantastic opportunity for scriptwriters and film directors to see their work gain recognition.

“We’re lucky to have innovative award-winning filmmakers in Fife, thanks largely to the efforts of the former MIMAC filmmaking centre and Adam Smith College in kick-starting creative industries here.

“I’m delighted that Graeme Campbell of Glass Bullet Media, who played a key part in that drive over a decade ago, is behind plans to introduce new screen production courses at Fife College next year.

“I’ve no doubt there’s a whole new generation of would-be filmmakers desperate for the chance to show what talent they’ve got to offer.

“There’s no need to use expensive equipment, you can film using a mobile phone – the only limit is your imagination!”

Film the House 2018 raises awareness of protecting intellectual property (IP) rights among creators, legislators and the public.

It’s an important issue which Fife College’s Faculty of Creative Industries actively promotes in its NC Broadcast Media curriculum.

Entries can be submitted HERE Film The House

The deadline for submissions is September 30.