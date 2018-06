Police say what are believed to be human remains have been found in the sea at West Sands in St Andrews.

Officers attended the scene yesterday (Sunday) and say enquiries are ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At 6.25pm on Sunday, June 3, officers from Fife Police attended West Sands, St Andrews, after the discovery of what is believed to be human remains were found within the water.

“Enquiries remain ongoing at this time.”