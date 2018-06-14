Human remains in St Andrews confirmed as missing student Duncan Sim

Police have confirmed that the human remains found in St Andrews have been identified as that of missing student Duncan Sim.

The discovery of partial remains within the water in the West Sands area was reported to police on June 3.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained but not suspicious, and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

The 19-year-old student was last seen on March 14, at around 11.15pm, outside Madras Rugby Club on Old Station Road in the town.

Mr Sim had failed to return to his accommodation and was reported missing the next day, and a major missing person investigation was launched by police.

Specialist resources including the Dog Unit, Air Unit and the Dive and Marine Unit assisted local officers in the search, with over one hundred volunteers from the local community and Duncan’s hometown of Duns travelling to St Andrews to help.

In a statement released through Police Scotland, Duncan’s family said: “We are heartbroken by the loss of Duncan, our much loved son, brother, uncle and friend.

“We are very grateful for all the support that we received from the public, especially the Fife and Scottish Borders communities, during the search for Duncan.

“We would also like to extend our thanks to Police Scotland for their efforts and support throughout the course of their investigations.

“We respectfully request privacy at this difficult time.”

Chief Inspector Steven Hamilton, Local Area Commander for North East Fife, said: “This has been a terrible loss of a young man’s life and our thoughts and condolences are with Duncan’s family and friends.

“Their courage and cooperation over the course of our investigation has been commendable and we will continue to provide them with support and assistance as they come to terms with this tragic news.

“I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to all the members of the public who assisted with our inquiries by sharing our appeals information and supporting our search activity.”