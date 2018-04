Hundreds of people packed into Craigtoun Country Park at the weekend for a new music festival.

ELAGA featured a stacked line-up, with Rudimental, Sigala and internationally-acclaimed DJ Codeko among the acts performing during the eight-hour event.

Rudimental headlined the festival. Pic: Stephen Gunn Photography.

The festival was set up by university students, with the aim of creating the largest student-run music festival.

As well as music, attendees enjoyed art installations and interactive exhibits.