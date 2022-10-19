Hundreds of bales of hays on fire at Fife farm
Hundreds of bales of hay caught fire at a Fife farm last night, sparking a major alert to the emergency services.
The drama occurred in Freuchie mid-evening.
Fire crews were called to the field around 7:20pm after receiving multiple calls from the public.
They spent the night at the scene bringing the blaze under control.
The flames engulfed around 200 haybales.
A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We had two appliances in attendance and this has now scaled back to one.”
The singular appliance is still present at the scene on Wednesday morning.
it is not known if anyone has been injured in the incident.