The fire broke out last night

The drama occurred in Freuchie mid-evening.

Fire crews were called to the field around 7:20pm after receiving multiple calls from the public.

They spent the night at the scene bringing the blaze under control.

The flames engulfed around 200 haybales.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We had two appliances in attendance and this has now scaled back to one.”

The singular appliance is still present at the scene on Wednesday morning.