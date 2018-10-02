Hunt for Kirkcaldy car thieves who broke into house

Police are hunting thieves who smashed their way into a Kirkcaldy home and made off with a high-value car.

Scott Gibson’s family home has been targeted again, after his home was ransacked in January last year.

One of the people uses a brick to try and smash their way into the property.

He came home on Friday evening to find his BMW was missing and his home had been damaged.

Cameras placed around the property managed to capture footage of two people in ski masks and tracksuits.

Scott, who runs his own car body shop repair service in Kirkcaldy, said it appeared to be a professional job.

He said: “I went out with my wife just after 6pm, and there was a car which I suspect was sitting along the road watching, an Audi.

“We came back at around 10.50pm and they’d been into the house at 10.30pm.

“I was devastated when I found what had happened.

“It’s the second time the house has been hit. We’re due a break here.

“They broke into the garage first of all. They were strolling about the garden, they were cool as cucumbers, there was no pressure at all.

“They’ve picked up a brick and smashed the back doors in.

“They got in, grabbed the car keys, got out, and as they came out the door they had a mop from the cupboard and they’ve wiped their footprints as they walked out backwards.

“They got in the car, they’ve turned left up Oriel Road.”

Scott said he later found which direction the thieves appeared to have gone.

“Somebody told us that they’d been cut-off by my car, which was following the Audi at high speed. He was behind them and turned off at the retail park, but the Audi and my car went up either to Cluny or the A92. That was the last sighting.

“They were professional. They weren’t opportunists. It was well planned. They knew exactly what they were doing.

“Police have been here all weekend, they’re not mucking about, they’re taking this very very seriously.

“We reckon it could be a classic car they came for, It’s Mark 1 Escort Cosworth, a £30k car, but it wasn’t there as it’s at my workshop. They couldn’t get it, so it looks like they took the other one instead.

“It’s not worth it. I’ve had it a long time and I love it, but my family’s more important.

“That car’s going to auction now. If they want it they can bid for it at the auction like everyone else.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in Fife are investigating following a housebreaking and theft in the Dunvegan Avenue area of Kirkcaldy.

“The incident happened around 10.55 pm on Friday 28 September when keys and a vehicle were taken.

“Police are keen to hear from people who were driving in the Strathallan estate area between 6pm and 10.55pm on the Friday night and may have a dash cam fitted to their vehicle.

“Similarly, they would like to speak with residents within the estate who have CCTV systems fitted.

“Police are also appealing for anyone who may have seen the vehicle, a white saloon BMW 535 M sport, registration number NAD149 to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 4784 of September 28.”