Hunt for man after ‘indecency and assault’ on Fife train

Police are appealing to find a man after reports of an incident on a Fife train.

Officers from British Transport Police are today releasing an image of a man they believe may be able to assist them with their investigation in to an offence of indecency and an assault which occurred on board a train travelling from Edinburgh Waverley to Dundee.

The incident took place on December 20, 2018, on the 10.11pm service from Edinburgh. It is believed the man left the train at Inverkeithing with another person.

You may also be interested in:

Man arrested after attempted murder in Fife

appeal after tractors stolen from Fife farm

If you recognise the man in the CCTV image, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 695 of 20/12/18.

Or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Get in touch and tell us your story

Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk

Twitter: @FFP

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress