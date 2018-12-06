Hunt is on to find Fife’s angel keepsakes

On the third week of Advent, angels will descend on the Kingdom...or at least on

Cardenden and Kinglassie,

The public will be able to find the angels places around their community.

Around 200 little angels, along with a Christmas message, will be sent out into the communities, thanks to the hard work of the congregation of Auchterderran and Kinglassie Parish Church.

The angels, which have been knitted by members on the church, will start to appear round Cardenden and Kinglassie from Monday and those behind the unique initiative said they can be found everywhere from school railings and bus shelters to garden hedges and park benches.

And the angelic figures are for people to keep if they find one on their travels, as Rev Donald R. Lawrie, Auchterderran and Kinglassie minister, explained.

He said: “If you see an angel please take it home and give it a new place to live.

“Our wish is this will act as a wee reminder of the true meaning of Christmas, of when God came amongst us in love.

“Our angels are sent forth with messages of hope and encouragement with Auchterderran Kinglassie Church wishing you, love and peace, during this Advent Season.

“If you do take one or two home. all we ask, if you feel so inclined, is to tell us what your angel means to you via our Auchterderran Kinglassie Facebook page.”

The initiative was one of a number of creative ideas thought up by Mr Lawrie to help promote the church’s message and attact more people to the congregation.

“Our little woollen angels have come amongst us due to the talented efforts of members and friends of Auchterderran Kinglassie Church,” he added.

“They are prayerfully sent forth with the hope of blessing within and beyond our communities.

“We hope our angels may work a little miracle as we wish all who would receive God’s richest blessing this Christmas.

“Our hope is it will, at the very least, bring a smile to people’s faces and maybe more during these fraught and uncertain times we are living through.”