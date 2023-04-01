Husband and wife, Martin, 70 and Josephine – known as Jo – Cousland, 69, were fatally injured when their red Audi Q2 and a great Ford Mondeo collided on the A85 between Arrivain and Dalmally.

The incident happened at around 2pm on Friday, March 31.

Mr and Mrs Cousland, who lived in Anstruther, died at the scene. Their relatives are aware, and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

The three male occupants of the Ford Mondeo were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where they remain for treatment. Medical staff describe their condition as stable.

Sergeant Archie McGuire, Police Scotland, Roads Policing Unit, Campbeltown, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr and Mrs Cousland. We are continuing our enquiries and would again appeal to anyone who was in the area and witnessed the crash to get in touch with police.

“I would also ask anyone who was travelling in the area who may have dash-cam footage which could assist to get in touch.”