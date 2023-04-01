News you can trust since 1871
Husband and wife from Fife killed in Argyll crash

Police have named a couple who died in a fatal road crash in Argyll on Friday.

By Fiona Dobie
Published 1st Apr 2023, 17:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Apr 2023, 18:37 BST

Husband and wife, Martin, 70 and Josephine – known as Jo – Cousland, 69, were fatally injured when their red Audi Q2 and a great Ford Mondeo collided on the A85 between Arrivain and Dalmally.

The incident happened at around 2pm on Friday, March 31.

Mr and Mrs Cousland, who lived in Anstruther, died at the scene. Their relatives are aware, and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Martin and Josephine Cousland died following the crash in Argyll on Friday, March 31.
The three male occupants of the Ford Mondeo were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where they remain for treatment. Medical staff describe their condition as stable.

Sergeant Archie McGuire, Police Scotland, Roads Policing Unit, Campbeltown, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr and Mrs Cousland. We are continuing our enquiries and would again appeal to anyone who was in the area and witnessed the crash to get in touch with police.

“I would also ask anyone who was travelling in the area who may have dash-cam footage which could assist to get in touch.”

Information can be passed to officers via 101 quoting incident 1923 of Friday, 31 March 2023.

Fife