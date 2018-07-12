Identity of Fife road crash victim confirmed

Police have confirmed the identity of a man who died after a road accident on the A911 Windygates to Glenrothes road on Monday.

He was 29-year-old Martin Buchan from Coaltown-of-Wemyss whose car was involved in a crash around 3.30am. No other vehicle was involved in the accident.

Mr Buchan’s family issued a statement through Police Scotland.

They said: “We feel total devastation for the passing of our much-loved son, Martin – he has left so many aching hearts behind.

“We would like to say how grateful we are for the tremendous support from friends and family who have been by our side helping us through this tragedy.

“We would like to ask for privacy from the media while we come to terms with our loss.”