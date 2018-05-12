Imitation firearms and cash taken in army cadet hall raid

Three imitation firearms have been stolen after a break-in at an army cadet hall.

Police have appealed for information as part of their investigation into the incident in Newport-on-Tay.

The break-in took place between Wednesday May 2-9 at the property in the Victoria Street area.

Police say entry was forced to the rear of the premises and a quantity of cash, along with three imitation firearms were stolen.

The equipment does not function – it is used for training purposes – and is designed to have the appearance of an SA80 rifle.

An Army spokesman said: “We are aware of a theft at the Army Cadet Hall in Newport-on-Tay, Fife. Any further queries should be directed to the police.”

Detective Inspector Chris Mill, from Levenmouth Police Station, said: “We are treating this incident with the utmost priority and have a dedicated team working to establish the whereabouts of the equipment.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen, or been offered any of the equipment, or can help us trace their whereabouts.

“I would specifically appeal to anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the Victoria Street area over the course of the week or who has any information that can help us trace those responsible.”

Contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 1353 of 9 May, or report this anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 111 555.