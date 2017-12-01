In pictures: Cupar Christmas lights switch-on

Cupar was lit up on Saturday night, as the Christmas lights were switched on.

Hundreds packed onto Crossgate to watch the ceremony and take advantage of all the entertainment on offer.

The crowd at the Cupar Christmas lights celebration.

The honour of switching on the lights fell to Cupar’s Citizens of the Year, Wayne Melrose and Val el Dieb, who were joined by sisters Aimee (6) and Iona Halley (10).

As well as the switch-on, there was a Christmas market, stalls and food and drink.

Photos by Dave Scott.

Jamie the Jester performs at Cupar

All the fun of the fair in the Crossgate.