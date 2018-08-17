In Pictures: Demolition of historic power station begins

Work has begun to remove the decaying former powers station on Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Road.

The Blair Group is carrying out the work, which many feel is long overdue, after the building fell out of use in the 1960s.

Fifetoday.co.uk was given a sneak peek inside the old building, to see how much of the historic features are still intact.

The site originally powered Kirkcaldy’s trams, but later became a power station for the town.

For more on the demolition work, see next week’s Fife Free Press.

