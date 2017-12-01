In pictures: Glenrothes Christmas lights switched on

Locals packed into the Kingdom Centre on Sunday afternoon to watch the switching on of the Christmas lights.

The honour of turning on the Glenrothes lights fell to the centre’s Director of Fun, Erin Wishart, supported by Dave and Vanessa from Kingdom FM.

The event was held in Lyon Square, with hundreds turning out to watch the switch on and all the other entertainment.

Hosts Kingdom FM kicked off the event, before Glenrothes Amateur Musical Association performed Sleeping Beauty.

As well as the switch on and the performances, there was a nativity and a Santa’s Grotto.

Pictures by Mark Rodgers.