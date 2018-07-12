In pictures: Lots to celebrate at Fife Pride 2018

Organisers have hailed the ‘great success’ of the second Fife Pride which saw thousands of people turn out in glorious sunshine in Kirkcaldy.

The colourful parade followed a new route through the town centre to the Town Square for an afternoon and evening of live music.

Neale Hanvey, co-convener, said: “While we are still waiting for official attendance figures from Police Scotland, it’s clear that this year’s event built on the strengths of 2017 and the parade was bigger, brighter, bolder and another great success.”

The event kicked off at noon with a colourful parade, led by piper Rod Cavanagh, and host Nancy Clench.

A marquee in the Town Square featured a stage for the live music performances and a bar, while outside there were various community stalls offering a range of support, advice and information.

The event also included a youth zone with activities for youngsters in the Adam Smith Theatre and a social justice zone – the first at any Scottish Pride, which was hosted by Fife Council and Fife Pride in the Town House.

Headliner Michelle McManus wowed the crowds with her repertoire which included her debut single ‘All This Time’ along with other standout performances from Allan Jay, Abba Gold and X-Factor finalists The Cutkelvins.

Depute Provost Julie Ford officially opened this year’s event.

She said: “Fife Pride has been incredible once again and the spirit and atmosphere has been amazing.”

“The new expanded layout of the site has been highly praised by so many and it is great to hear how much everyone enjoyed the extra space and Pride village feel,” Neal added.

“The programme was jam packed with outstanding performers and the crowd rewarded them all with an amazing response.

“The wonderful Nancy Clench kept the energy and momentum going all day with class, humour and outstanding talent – a true Fife Pride star.

“The day went really smoothly and I’d like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who supported us; our partner organisations, the community stall holders, the Scouts who delivered amazing burgers and hot dogs, our bar team who worked their socks off, the Fife Free Press for its coverage and our amazing team of young volunteers.”