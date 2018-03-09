In Pictures: School’s soup kitchen helps to feed community

Generous staff and parents at Burntisland Primary stepped in to offer assistance when the bad weather began to affect food supplies in their communities.

The school opened up a soup kitchen, offering soup and sandwiches to townsfolk, while volunteers from Linktown opened up the Philp Hall to offer free tea and biscuits.

And both went down very well with local residents.

Julie Anderson, head teacher at Burntisland Primary, said: “We knew that Burntisland was really cut off as a result of the snow – the roads in and out of the town were almost impassable and many people had no bread or milk, with some people in desperate need.

“I’d been in to the school on the Thursday and taken out all of the milk cartons usually given to the children, and distributed them round the streets.

“While I’d been in school I realised that we had food which needed to be used, so I asked my bosses and we got the go-ahead and I advertised it on Facebook.

“We offered hot lentil soup, sandwiches, fruit and ice cream to everyone who came. We had staff, the kitchen team and parents all helping and we had a really good turnout.

“It was great to see people coming in, not just for the soup, but a chance to catch up in a different setting during some very potentially isolating times.”