News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out

In pictures: The battle to tackle a fire at Kirkcaldy High Street store

There was a huge response from emergency services after a fire broke out in Kirkcaldy town centre.

By Allan Crow
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 7:57 am
Updated Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 7:57 am

They raced to the former WHSmith store after reports of smoke at the rear of the building.

High Street and Hill Street were both cordoned off while crews tackled the blaze.

Undefined: readMore

1. High Street fire

Kirkcaldy High Street was cordoned off last night as fire crews tackled the blaze at the former WHSmith store (Pic: https://www.facebook.com/FifeJL)

Photo: Fife Jammer

Photo Sales

2. High Street fire

Fire crews on Kirkcaldy High Street as colleagues on the adjacent Hill Street tackle the blaze at the back of the former WHSmith store

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/FifeJL

Photo Sales

3. High Street fire

The scene looking down on Hill Street last night as smoke billows from the building (Pic: Fife Free Press)

Photo: Fife Free Press

Photo Sales

4. High Street fire

Flames were seen coming from the roof of the building

Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
Kirkcaldy
Next Page
Page 1 of 2