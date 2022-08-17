In pictures: The battle to tackle a fire at Kirkcaldy High Street store

They raced to the former WHSmith store after reports of smoke at the rear of the building.
High Street and Hill Street were both cordoned off while crews tackled the blaze.
Undefined: readMore
1. High Street fire
Kirkcaldy High Street was cordoned off last night as fire crews tackled the blaze at the former WHSmith store (Pic: https://www.facebook.com/FifeJL)
Photo: Fife Jammer
2. High Street fire
Fire crews on Kirkcaldy High Street as colleagues on the adjacent Hill Street tackle the blaze at the back of the former WHSmith store
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/FifeJL
3. High Street fire
The scene looking down on Hill Street last night as smoke billows from the building (Pic: Fife Free Press)
Photo: Fife Free Press
4. High Street fire
Flames were seen coming from the roof of the building
Photo: Contributed