Initiative aimed at cutting single-use plastic in St Andrews set to launch

An initiative aimed at reducing single-use plastic in St Andrews is launching next weekend.

The project aims to make St Andrews the first single-use plastic free town, and is being led by the St Andrews Environmental Network, in partnership with the Environmental Office of the University of St Andrews and Transition UStA.

The official launch will be held at the Fife Council local office at St Mary’s Place on June 29, 10am-6pm.

Stalls will be hosting skill sharing activities, groups will display alternative products businesses can use, children will be able to take part in fun learning games, and there will be advice desks so people and businesses can learn how to cut single-use plastic.

The event will also feature several talks discussing plastic pollution, the challenges of reducing single-use plastic, and more.

At the end, an award ceremony will be held for local businesses within the food and drinks sector that have been trying to eradicate the use of single-use plastics within their establishments. It is hoped that six businesses will be awarded ‘Plastic free’ status at the event.

The event is open to everyone who is keen to find out more about how they can make a difference by reducing the use of single-use plastics.

Details of the activities will be available on the St Andrews Environmental Network website. You can follow the progress of the initiative and get more information on Instagram, by following @singleuseplasticfree.