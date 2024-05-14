‘Innovative’ Glasgow care home’s Wellbeing Coordinator named finalist at Dementia Care Awards 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An “innovative” Glasgow care home’s Wellbeing Coordinator has been shortlisted as a finalist for the 'Intergenerational Activity Award’ at the inaugural Dementia Care Awards 2024.

Janine Boyle, Wellbeing Coordinator at HC-One Scotland’s Highgate Care Home in Uddingston, Glasgow, has been nominated for the ‘Intergenerational Activity Award’. The award recognises the hard work Janine has achieved in developing and implementing intergenerational incentives to help enhance the lives of those living with dementia at Highgate Care Home.

The Dementia Care Awards celebrates the outstanding practice and excellence in dementia care services across 24 different award categories. The award ceremony highlights many individuals, who work across the social care sector, and their commitment to delivering person-centred care for those living with dementia.

Janine has worked at Highgate Care Home as a Wellbeing Coordinator for eight-and-a-half-years. In that time, Janine has made a significant difference to the lives of those she cares for by thinking outside of the box with new and exciting activities for residents.

Janine Boyle, Wellbeing Coordinator at Highgate Care Home

This includes recreating TikTok challenges and inviting the local community into the home to get involved in activities with residents such as local nurseries, schools, and churches, all whilst promoting person centred care. Janine uses creative innovation practices to make a meaningful impact to the lives of those living with dementia.

Speaking on herself being shortlisted as a finalist, Janine Boyle, said:

“I am overjoyed to have been shortlisted as a finalist of ‘The Intergenerational Activity Award’ at the Dementia Care Awards 2024! It is a privilege to support residents at Highgate to live their best life. I look forward to attending the award ceremony in June.”