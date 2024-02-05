Inquiry underway after fifth custody death in nine years at Kirkcaldy Police station

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The official probe came after 35-year old Sean Hooper died after becoming unwell. Paramedics were called to the St Brycedale Station on January 22, but he was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Police Scotland said the death was being treated as “unexplained” and the mastter matter has been referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the force said: A 35-year-old man became unwell while in custody at Kirkcaldy Police Station on Monday, January 22. Emergency services attended. However he was pronounced dead at the scene. The death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing.A report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal. As is standard procedure the matter has been referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner.”

Kirkcaldy Police Station (Pic: TSPL)

A spokesperson for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service: “The Procurator Fiscal has received a report in connection with the death. The investigation into the death is ongoing and the family will continue to be kept updated in relation to any significant developments.”

In May 2015, Sheku Bayoh, died after being restrained by six officers who attended Hayfield Road where there were reports was seen with a knife. That is the subject of a An independent public inquiry currently taking place in Edinburgh.

Joseph Sneddon 37, from Ballingry, passed away at the Victoria Hospital on April 8, 2022 two days after being admitted amid concerns for his welfare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His family and their lawyer, Aamer Anwar, met with the Lord Advocate at the Crown Office in Edinburgh to discuss the case. They say Mr Sneddon, had 34 separate injuries on his body when he died, and claim he was restrained for four hours. They want answers from the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC), which investigated his death as well as NHS Fife.