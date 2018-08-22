Inspiring Leven lad wins national award

A remarkable four-year-old boy from Leven will meet Prince Harry next month when he is awarded a prize for his bravery.

McKenzie Bradley has been named the winner of the Inspirational Child award in the 2018 WellChild Awards after battling Acute Flaccid Paralysis.

He will travel to the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London next month to attend the awards, which celebrate the courage of children coping with serious illnesses or complex conditions and honour the dedication of professionals who go the extra mile to help sick children and their families.

McKenzie was selected from hundreds of nominations from across the UK, after being put forward by his mum, Amy Brackley.

When McKenzie was two he caught Entovirus D68, which brought on life-threatneing Acute Flaccid Paralysis. He was in intensive care for three months, unable to breathe for himself or move.

Once out of danger, McKenzie worked hard at the intensive therapy needed for him to learn to swallow, speak and walk again.

His struggle continues as even now he has some residual paralysis and weakness and struggles to keep his weight up.

He also supported other young patients during his time in hospital, holding hands and giving his teddies to other children while they were having blood tests.

Amy said: “Within a few hours our lives changed forever when my happy, healthy, beautiful boy became dangerously ill and had to fight for his life.

“I truly believe my cheeky little monkey deserves this WellChild Award for the way he has come out the other end still smiling.

“He’s my little inspiration and I am the proudest mum in the world. ”

Linda McCarthy, WellChild respiratory clinical nurse specialist at The Royal Hospital for Sick Children Edinburgh, said: “I have had the privilege to work with McKenzie and his family and can’t think of a more deserving winner.

“All the team are proud of how far McKenzie has come during his recovery and rehabilitation.

“McKenzie’s fighting spirit; sheer determination that he would regain his mobility and independence; his infectious sense of fun; and his charming personality helped him endure the many difficulties he had to conquer so far and in the future.

“It has been a pleasure to see how well he is thriving at home with his family.”