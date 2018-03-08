International Women’s Day is being marked in Kirkcaldy this weekend

Women from across Fife are being invited to attend the 2018 International Women’s Day event, which will be held in Kirkcaldy this Saturday (March 10).

International Women’s Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women everywhere, and has occurred for over 100 years as an event.

The theme for this year’s Fife IWD is ‘Outside the Box: those who dare to be different’ and includes a wide variety of guest speakers, including experts and campaigners from Amnesty International, Frack Off Fife, the Equality Network and Fife Writes.

The event, taking place in the KUSI Club in the town’s St Brycedale Avenue from 10am to 4pm, is hosted by the Fife Trades Union Council and lunch is included.

Organiser Lici Kopiej is delighted with this year’s plans.

Lici said: “We have an excellent selection of speakers who are not afraid to stand up for what they believe in, including several representatives from the Nanas of Nanashire, who campaign against fracking and have featured heavily in the media.”

IWD Fife is free and open to all women and non-binary people who wish to attend.

Anyone interested should register via Eventbrite or email Lici at licikopiej@gmail.com