Investigation after man found with serious head injury in Methilhill

Police in Fife are investigating after a man was found with a serious head injury in Methilhill.

At around 12.45am on Sunday, a 75-year-old man left a premises on Institute Row and began walking towards Pirnie Street.

A short time later he was found with a serious head injury by a member of the public on Grieve Street. The Scottish Ambulance Service attended and the man was taken to the Victoria Hospital for treatment.

His injuries are described as serious but not life-threatening.

Officers are working to establish how the man sustained his injuries and anyone with information relevant to this investigation is asked to contact police as soon as possible.

Detective Sergeant Jim Scarborough from Levenmouth CID said: “The man continues to be treated in hospital and we’re conducting a number of inquiries in the local area to determine how he came to sustain his injuries. At this time he hasn’t been able to speak to officers to help us establish what exactly has happened.

“The area is predominately residential however we are eager to hear from anyone who may have seen the man in the Grieve Street area shortly before 1am on Sunday morning and who may have information that can assist our inquiries.

“The man was last seen heading onto Pirnie Street, in the direction of Grieve Street. Anyone who may have private CCTV or who was driving with a dash-cam recording in this area is also asked to get in contact with officers.”

Those with information should contact Levenmouth CID via 101 and quote incident number 1657 of August 4. Alternatively an anonymous report can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.