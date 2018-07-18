Investigation into large scrapyard blaze in Leven

Firefighters are still at the scene of a large scrapyard fire in Leven which broke out in the early hours of the morning.

Investigations are underway after 20 firefighters were called out to tackle the blaze around 4,30 a.m.

Residents in the Montgomery Drive were advised to keep windows closed because of the billowing smoke from the scene.

A spokesman for Scottish Fire and Rescue said: ““We were called to attend a blaze in Leven at 4.30am today.

“Firefighters are still on site and the cause of the fire is being investigated,”

It is understood there were no casualties,