‘Iron Man’ sparks Coastguard rescue operation at Kirkcaldy waterfront

A rescue operation got underway this morning at Kirkcaldy promenade following reports of someone in distress in the water.

But rather than a jet-skier in trouble, it turned out to be a large Iron Man helium balloon!

The Iron Man helium balloon is thought to be similiar to this one which can be bought from the Card Factory. Pic: cardfactory.co.uk

The coastguard and lifeboat teams were scrambled and arrived at the scene near the lorry park/car park at the bottom end of the Esplanade at around midday.

You may also be interested in:

Man charged after attempted murder in Fife

450 Fife jobs at risk if Rosyth loses frigate bid

Coastguard at the Prom on Thursday morning after being reports of someone in distress in the water.

Strictly stars set for live shows in Fife

They received the callout after eye-witnesses reported someone in the water which one believed was a jet-skier who had got into difficulty.

But a spokesman for the coastguard revealed that in actual fact the ‘jet-skier’ was a large Marvel Iron Man balloon.

A spokesman for HM Coastguard said: “The people who reported it were distressed as they sincerely believed it was a person who had got into trouble in the water.

“But it turns out it was a balloon that had come adrift and somebody thought it was a person. We believe it was an Iron Man balloon.”

Kinghorn RNLI Lifeboat Station confirmed it had also attended the incident.

A spokesman said: “The call was a false alarm with good intent. Someone thought they had seen someone with a jet-pack who had dropped into the water and so our volunteer crew were tasked with the search to assist the coastguard.

“The coastguard had spoken to other witnesses in the area and confirmed it had been a helium balloon in the area which had drifted out to sea.”

“It had been mistaken for a person and was described as an Iron Man balloon.”

He added: “All calls are taken seriously until it is determined what it is.”