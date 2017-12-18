It’s 70mph all the way across Queensferry Bridge

The speed limit across the Queensferry Crossing has been raised to 70mph.

Work needed to ensure the new bridge could operate as a motorway has been completed, and the higher speed limit was finally introduced today.

It replaces the previous 50mph limit.

Humza Yousaf, Transport Minister, welcomed the move.

He said: “It is pleasing to be able to deliver on our commitment to have a 70 mph speed limit on the Queensferry Crossing before the end of December.

“All of the work that was required in order to make this move has been successfully completed.

“We hope the move will assist the scheme in operating as it was designed and has a positive impact on overall journey times.’’