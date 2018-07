While many people took advantage of the sunny conditions at the weekend, the scorching weather proved too much for Glenrothes Bus Station.

The roof of the station was damaged by the sun, burning the panels in the main building.

Fife Council says it has already started on repairs.

Derek Beveridge, lead consultant for bus network and stations, said: “The heat from the sun has melted the inner panels.

“The area has been made safe and as these panels are not essential we’ve started removing them.”