Jazz nights unveiled to fundraise for Fife festival

The organisers behind Kirkcaldy’s first jazz festival are aiming to hold another event next year with fundraising concerts being arranged to finance the plans.

And they are urging Fifers to show their support by turning out in good numbers.

The Langtoun Jazz Festival was held for the first time last year.

Now the team behind it is looking to organise a mini-festival in October, with a bigger celebration proposed for summer 2020.

Local jazz singer Grace Black, who is the event’s main organiser, told the Press they were looking for people to support the Langtoun Jazz Festival by attending forthcoming fundraising concerts.

The first one, hosted by Langtoun Jazz and Kirkcaldy4All, is at the Old Kirk in Kirkcaldy on February 9 from 3pm. It features Strathclyde University Jazz Orchestra and Jim Clelland Singers.

She said: “We are planning a mini-festival in October and a full blown festival in summer 2020 where we hope to be able to stage some free events in the High Street and promenade.

“But this will only happen with the support of people in Kirkcaldy and surrounding area.

“Public funding for the arts is tight and never guaranteed so although we will be applying to various bodies, we have to look at other ways to raise funds.”

She continued: “It would be great to get some local business sponsorship but in the meantime we are planning a series of fundraising concerts over the course of the year at various venues in the town.”

Grace said musicians wanted the events to take place but needed locals to turnout for the performances.

She said: “Musicians are very keen to help make the festivals happen and have agreed to do concerts for a share of ticket sales so we are relying on big audiences to make it fair to them.”

A number of other fundraising concerts planned.

They include: Dundee University Big Band at the Old Kirk on March 16; The Andy Lawrenson Trio & Busking Sharks Community Band at the Old Kirk on April 6 and Rock, Roll, Bop and Stroll on April 27 at Linton Lane Centre.

Full details of all the forthcoming events can be found on the Langtoun Jazz Facebook page.

Tickets for the concert on February 9 will be available at the door and can be reserved by emailing info@langtounjazz.co.uk