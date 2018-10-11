Jewellery students sparkle at graduation ceremony

Two jewellery students who have definitely sparkled in their studies at Fife College are Adrienne Honeyman and Holly Cunningham who both graduated with HND in Jewellery at this year’s ceremony.

Adrienne, (50) from Kirkcaldy, had a dream to set up her own jewellery business – which sparked a complete transformation in her life.

She gave up work and sold her house in Angus to move back to be near her family in Kirkcaldy, before starting a new chapter in her life as a mature student at Fife College.

After qualifying, Adrienne has now achieved her aim – becoming self-employed and launching her OKU Designs jewellery range.

She said: “The HND Jewellery course at Fife College was instrumental in me starting my own business.

“OKU Designs creates jewellery for those that are not afraid to be their own kind of beautiful.

“I love the journey to the end product which can be simple and elegant or quirky and eclectic.”

Meanwhile, Holly Cunningham (31) from Glenrothes has used her qualification as a stepping stone on her learning journey and is now studying at the prestigious Glasgow School of Art.

Graduating marked a major success for Holly and during her studies at Fife College, she benefitted from winning the Friends of Kirkcaldy Galleries Scholarship from the Adam Smith Foundation – designed to help studying and career progression.

To repay her faith in Fife College, Holly’s aim is to return to the College as a tutor when she finishes her degree.